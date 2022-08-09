The idea of ​​a road network in which cars talk to each other, coordinating for greater overall safety, is as suggestive as it is utopian, at present. Technology has made it possible to make significant progress towards such an infrastructure, but due to the complexity of the automotive market, and the urban context that differs from city to city, a reliable vehicle communication system is still a long way off. The manufacturers, in any case, are thinking about it: this is what the future could hold for us.

According to the magazine L’Economia, “at the Lingotto in Turin they have already experimented with semi-autonomous driving systems based on “talks” between cars. If a car goes through red or does not stop at the stop, a code message starts and the other nearby cars understand the error and adapt“. This is the so-called system of V2V communication, i.e. between vehicle and vehicle. With its implementation, one calculates a reduction of accidents by at least 75%. The reason? Real-time software can calculate a potentially dangerous situation more readily than a human being; a network of systems can potentially do even better.

Should it not be implemented quickly, they will arrive or be perfected other ADAS able to have a nice statistical grip on avoidable accidents. We are talking about the real-time monitoring of the car’s health, the detection of fatigue, the blocking of the start when the driver has taken too much alcohol, even holograms projected on the passenger seat able to keep the driver awake.

Moreover the V2V system could also be used more by other means of transporthow’s that railway. By automating the network even more, convoys capable of talking to each other would make better use of downtime, for example by giving line managers the possibility to shorten the times of the sections or to use alternative tracks well in advance, compared to a failure of who precedes. According to reports from railtech.com, the V2V system has the potential to allow trains to detach and re-attach ‘in real time’, increasing the flexibility of the rail offer.