It’s clear that Suzuki is building a completely new platform around the new 776cc parallel twin. In addition to the GSX-S8 naked, the Japanese also immediately come with the V-Strom 800DE.

As with the GSX-8S, the newly developed two-burner heart provides the work vitamins, and after a dive into the specifications, it turns out to be even a bit more powerful. The V-Strom stands for 85 hp in the books, and 78 Nm of torque. With its relatively long stroke, the twin has to serve the rider mainly from below, assisted by the irregular ignition pulses from the 270° crankshaft that should spread the power just a little better.

Here too, of course, ride-by-wire for ultra-fine control and a direct connection to the driver assistance systems. Where the Drive Mode Selector serves up the well-known A/B/C modes, just like its naked counterpart, the V-Strom does it with an extra option in terms of traction control; the so-called G(ravel) Mode. This gives you more space while standing on the scooters to let the rear wheel spin. The same applies to the ABS, which offers an extra option for off-road use (does not intervene as quickly) and makes it possible to switch off the rear brake. The V-Strom is pleasantly richly equipped with, among other things, an up/down quickshifter, Low RPM Assist, Easy Start, slipper clutch, 5” TFT dashboard, three-stage adjustable window and standard USB connection.

The fact that the V-Strom 800 takes its adventurous approach seriously is apparent from the long suspension travel (220 mm!) and the fully adjustable Showa suspension all around. The 21” front wheel underlines the desire of Suzuki’s brand new all-road to seek adventure mainly off the beaten track. You should be able to get quite a bit with the 20 liter tank.