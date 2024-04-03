This is not something unexpected, given that the previous price of V Rising it was the Early Access version. The video game will be available in full version from May 8, 2024 with a big update that will bring the adventure to its version 1.0.

Stunlock Studios has announced that in two days, i.e. starting from April 5th, the V Rising price will increase by €15. In other words, we will pass from €19.99 to €34.99 . This is a +75%. The prices of the DLC already available will not change.

The message from the developers of V Rising

The V Rising team has written on Steam: “When we released Early Access in May 2022, we made V Rising available at its current price with the understanding that we were delivering a game still in development. Players were able to get on board at a better price, creating a great deal for early adopters eager to dive into V Rising while supporting its development.”

“After two years of Early Access, five years of development and significant progress in the game, the price will now be increased to reflect its full value. We are happy to approach version 1.0 of V Rising on May 8, 2024 with another massive update to complete the vampire experience! This means we will increase the price of V Rising on Steam to 34.99 USD/EUR.”

“Now is your last chance to purchase V Rising at the current price: 19.99 USD/EUR. It will be available at this price until April 5, 2024, about a month before the release date. If you or your friends have waited until At the last minute to get your hands on V Rising, this is your warning to stop waiting and put your plan into action! DLC prices will remain unchanged and all existing DLC ​​will continue to be available upon release.”

Finally, we also remind you of the arrival of the Legacy of Castlevania collaboration.