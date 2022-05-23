V Rising is enjoying a great deal successwhich for the development team has arrived unexpected“I absolutely didn’t think it would be played by so many people,” said Stunlock Studios community manager Jeremy Fielding. “I don’t think anyone expected it.”

Capable of totaling sales of over 500,000 copies in the first three days, V Rising immediately made its debut in the first position in the Steam chart, surpassing the numbers of Steam Deck and of Reforger weaponthe new episode of the Bohemia Interactive shooter series.

“The journey has been slow,” admitted Fielding referring to the development of V Rising. “A small company with new intellectual property? It took a long time for most users to start noticing our title.”

With the closed beta of V Rising, which we tested a few days ago, everything changed: “We started getting a lot of attention when we entered the closed beta and people were able to try it with your hand the game, “continued the community manager.

“People want to play, it is clear: when they talk to you about an idea it is really difficult to fully understand what it is. Ours is a very peculiar game and difficult to explain in words, a dark fantasy vampire survival action RPG: when you tell someone their brain thinks of a million different things. Until you just try it. “