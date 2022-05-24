V Risingthe open world survival video game in which we can become vampires, has managed to sell more than 500,000 copies in just three days since its early access launched on PC on May 17th. This figure represents a new record for the title, which a couple of days ago registered more than 80,000 simultaneous players on the Valve platform.

A success that apparently not even the developers expected: “I absolutely didn’t expect so many people, but I don’t think anyone expected that“said Stunlock community manager Jeremy Fielding.

The developers of the title comment that “it’s hard to say how long it will take to process player feedback and suggestions and develop the game accordingly“, although they estimate that the game should leave Early Access at some point in the next 12 months. However, these are only speculations because for now the team wants everything to go smoothly with the Early Access launch.

Community feedback is very important and upcoming updates will arrive: however the team does not want to share a hypothetical roadmap right now, just to better focus on the current launch. But one thing is certain: support for the game will continue for a long time once it officially launches.

“I think when we get to the full launch, people will really realize what our intention is in packaging a complete experience. Besides, there are so many things we can still do“Fielding said.

Source: IGN