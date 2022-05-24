V Rising continues to grind really interesting numbers: Stunlock Studios has announced that the sales of the early access version on Steam they have reached altitude one million copies in just a week.

As already reported, that of V Rising is an unexpected success, given that the attention of users did not manifest itself until the debut of the beta, that is when it was finally possible to touch the experience and fully understand it.

“People want to play, it’s clear: when they talk to you about an idea it’s really hard to understand what it is. Ours is a very peculiar game and difficult to explain in words, a dark fantasy vampire survival action RPG”, he had explained in this regard the community manager Jeremy Fielding.

It therefore seems that the path of V Rising in early access will be really interesting, if these are the conditions: the game will probably continue to grow and improve from now to the debut of the final version.

Are you curious to find out more? Then take a look at our V Rising trial from a few weeks ago.