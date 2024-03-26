Stunlock Studios and Konami announce an unexpected but rather appropriate collaboration, bringing together V Rising and Castlevania with the particular crossover Legacy of Castlevaniaannounced with release date and trailer on PC and PS5.

Legacy of Castlevania is an event within V Rising that brings the famous Simon Belmont within the game world: using his legendary Vampire Killer and an arsenal of various sacred weapons, Simon will roam the lands of Vardoran to clear them of vampires.

This means that Belmont will be an enemy to defeat, considering that V Rising places players in the point of view of vampires: Simon will therefore be able to test even the most experienced players, presenting himself as a special and particularly difficult enemy to defeat.

Once defeated, it will allow you to discover the secrets of new weapons to conquer and use in the game, namely the whip and other characteristic elements.