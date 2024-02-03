V Rising it almost sold four million copies on PC, despite still being in early access. More precisely, it sold 3.9 million. The announcement was made by Stunlock Studios on the sidelines of the announcement of the PS5 version.
Considering that as of January 2023 it had sold more than three million copies, this means that in the space of just over a year it had sold another million units.
A big success
The version PS5 will release later this year, alongside version 1.0 on PC, which will bring the game out of Early Access. This is Stunlock's first step into the console market, as it has worked to improve the user interface, controller support and other features.
V Rising currently has a “Very Positive” rating from user reviews on Steam: Of the more than 67,000 reviews, 88% are positive. At the time of launch, it recorded interesting peaks of players, exceeding 150,000 concurrently.
Let's see the sales of V Rising compared to those of other survival games:
- Rust – over 16 million copies sold;
- Valheim (still in early access) – over 12 million copies;
- Palworld (early access) – over 12 million copies in less than two weeks (Steam only);
- The Long Dark – over 6.5 million copies (total number of players is over 10 million);
- The Forest – over 5.3 million copies;
- Sons of the Forest (still in Early Access) – 2 million copies in 24 hours;
- DayZ – over 3 million copies during the early access period (total sales are uncertain);
- Enshrouded (Early Access) – 1 million copies in four days.
