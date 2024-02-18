A year before Colin McRae Rally stormed the market with bursting tires, leaving everyone in complete bewilderment V-Rally. Born on the PlayStation, it was a brilliant game that seemed to fundamentally misunderstand the entire concept of rallying. Instead of letting you drive against the merciless precision of the stopwatch, you had to simultaneously drive against three other rally cars, which occasionally actually let you go ahead. Especially if you had pushed them against a pine tree moments before.

Still, if you were too busy arguing over the definition of rallying, you were missing out on one of the best and fastest games around. To start with, it started V-Rally in the glory days of this racing art, when the Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV ruled the roost. Secondly, and you may think this is pure sacrilege, the courses were of V-Rally superior to that of Colin McRae Rally. The routes were often narrower and had more obstacles along the way, which made them more challenging. And the beautifully detailed landscape kept changing as you cruised through it.

V-Rally was far from perfect

Colin McRae Rally was clearly superior V-Rally when it came to the sublime, super-smooth operation. That one was there V-Rally more nervous and contradictory became a lot more difficult. Bizarre, especially when you know that off-road legend Ari Vatanen, who usually looked out the side window, was an advisor for the game. Still: if the greatest attraction of rally driving is to blast past rows of trees at full speed, so close that you occasionally get a splinter in your elbow, then you got V-Rally exactly what you wanted.

Special fact: in the United States, where rallying as a spectator sport has to settle for a place just below competitive hot dog eating, V-Rally under the shared name of Need for Speed hoping to sell a few more games. And in case you're wondering: in the 'V' V-Rally stands for 'Virtual' and not, as you might think when you play it, for 'Terribly bad crash'. Glad we could clarify that.