A shining light on communities and territories with ‘hold of breath’ for the ECB’s next moves and the contents of the new Budget. Thus, today in Florence, at Palazzo Vecchio, the Fifth Edition of the National Festival of Civil Economy ended, “Beyond limits: the commitment that transforms (us)” promoted by Federcasse (National Association of Cooperative Credit Banks and Rural Banks) and by Confcooperative. The event was organized and planned with NeXt (New Economy for All), with the collaboration of Sec (School of Civil Economy) and the contribution of Fondosviluppo, Assimoco, Ucid, Mus.e – Firenze, Tuscany Federation of Bcc, Coopersystem and Assicoper. The 5th edition of the Festival received the Medal of the President of the Republic.

“Our personal, social and economic happiness is what is decided while we are with bated breath waiting for the moves of the ECB and the next financial law” claims Leonardo Becchetti, Director of the National Festival of Civil Economy and co-founder of NeXt – New Economy for All. Becchetti highlights that the fifth edition of the Civil Economy Festival “helps us to delve deeper into the secrets that have determined the success or failure of the communities and territories of our country: universal access to healthcare and education, a cooperative force that multiplies individual energies , participation, active citizenship”.

And the logic of the festival, he explains, “is to unite the generative, to survey and explore the characteristics of the good practices that the country is full of. The consensus towards this new way of seeing the economy which aims at satisfaction and richness of meaning of life is growing and has received, in recent days, encouragement from President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis who have expressly spoken of the civil economy as a hope and a possible response. More than two hundred professors signed a manifesto in favor of of this broader vision of the economy”. “This different vision helps us to identify the most promising responses to the crises of our times” Becchetti also indicates.

In the prestigious setting of the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio, speakers included, among others, Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize winner for Economics in 2001; Shirin Ebadi, Iranian lawyer and 2003 Nobel Peace Prize winner; Kaushik Basu, former chief economic advisor to the Government of India and chief economic officer of the World Bank from 2012 to 2016; Maria Teresa Bellucci, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies; Elsa Maria Fornero, Economist and former Minister of Labor and Social Policies; Dario Nardella, Mayor of the Municipality of Florence; Andrea Bocelli, artist and tenor; Stefano Zamagni, president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

According to the director of the National Festival of Civil Economy “accelerating the ecological transition in an intelligent way increases its social sustainability, the logic of energy communities and care communities indicates how co-programming between the public sector, non-for-profit and for-profit companies increases our ability to respond to problems. Keeping in mind (and Florence is the right place to do so) how today’s man is essentially a seeker of meaning and therefore how culture is by far the most important sector of the societies of the future also in terms of production of economic value. Civil economy essentially means a broader and less asphyxiated vision of the person, business, value and economic policy to build a society where the goal is generativity which is achieved by creating an economic value that does not degrade but it sows values ​​and does not put sustainability and our future on the planet at risk.”

Augusto dell’Erba, president of Federcasse, speaks of “a Festival that has shown us once again how in our country there is already ‘a lot’ of civil economy to which we can look with confidence and hope”. Here in Florence, continued the president of the Federation of Cooperative Credit Banks and Rural Banks, “we have met and appreciated many motivated young people, aware of the emergencies and also of the horizons they face and they all seem determined to intervene. We have also met young mayors who work silently to build fully sustainable, participatory communities truly inspired by the common good”. “This freshness and this energy – further observes dell’Erba – will help the civil economy to spread from below, given that these themes. As community cooperative banks we will continue to support this essential moment of discussion and debate with conviction; and in the territories to work to support communities in terms of inclusion and in the logic of banking mutuality”.

We are witnessing a widening of inequalities which, highlights Maurizio Gardini, president of Confcooperative, “translates into energy, digital, work, housing, training and health poverty”. “Cooperatives – he assures – are there. They can offer an answer to energy poverty and territorial development. They are already protagonists in welfare where they are subsidiaries of the State, but they can give more in the reorganization of primary care. We must have the strength to make concrete projects that give the country a vision of the future”.

Many young people participated in the Festival and made a series of proposals. Unifying theme: the strengthening of all the tools capable of promoting more concrete and effective participation in the political and social life of the country. In particular, the students ask to strengthen their representation within local administrations to co-design sustainable solutions for the benefit of the territories. At the same time they ask for more concrete and attentive school training courses for civic and economic education based on the principles of civil economy.

Also at the center of the debate during the Festival was the “Manifesto for a New Economy” signed by 210 Italian and foreign university professors. Starting from the Manifesto, there are three fundamental points to develop: insert sustainability and civil economy as transversal subjects in all degree courses; the development of alliances between universities, the third sector and businesses to support local communities and, finally, having integral sustainability assessment tools available for universities and the projects implemented”.