the anime of Uzumakia Production IG and Drive production based on the manga of the same name by Junji Ito, is about to begin. So it’s important to know when chapter 1 will be released, which is when it will begin a spiraling descent into madness.

The first chapter of Uzumaki It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see it, so you don’t miss this story that has fascinated fans since it appeared as a manga in January 1998.

This first installment of the series will show what is happening in a remote town where, for some unknown reason, spiral patterns begin to appear everywhere.

Not only plants and animals are affected but also natural phenomena and people themselves. Something very strange is happening, and a lot of it will target two high school students, Kirie Goshima, and her boyfriend, Shuichi Saito.

We Recommend: Creator of Uzumaki reveals how his nightmares influence his illustrations.

Uzumaki: when is chapter 1 released

Via the official Twitter account of Uzumaki came the announcement that the first episode of the anime will air on Saturday, September 28, 2024 via Adult Swim.

The broadcast in Latin America and more regions will take a little longer. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and apparently there will only be four. The first installment is only known as ‘Episode 1’and it still does not have an official name for Latin America.

Uzumaki chapter 1: what time does it premiere?

The episodes will premiere at 1:30 am ET on September 29, and at 10:30 pm PT on Adult Swim. What about Latin America? The anime will be available on September 29 on Max but the exact time is not known.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

To learn more about what Uzumaki offers, it is best to visit their website through this link.

Uzumaki: where you can see chapter 1

Uzumaki can be enjoyed on Adult Swim in the United States and on Max throughout other regions, such as Latin America. This is one of the exclusives on this platform that correspond to the autumn season.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

What is Uzumaki about?

The story of Uzumaki It takes place in the town of Kurouzu-cho, where very strange things begin to happen that even border on the supernatural. The first to realize this is a couple of high school students, Kirie Goshima and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito. Despite how different the events are, they all have something in common and that is that the spirals are related, especially in the most twisted and sinister way possible.

It is as if a strange ‘curse’ has fallen on the inhabitants of this place. Kirie and Shuichi, as the story progresses, will see how the people around them are affected. No one is exempt from what is going to happen and little by little this secluded Japanese village will begin to fall into ever deeper pits. These are full of terror and madness, in a spiral of events that defy any logic and even the laws of the universe.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

This anime was in production for around four years but seeks to recreate the manga of Uzumaki by Junji Ito. It is one of the best and most popular works created by this well-known mangaka. He is also known for his collaborations and his creations have even been the basis of figures.

Apart from Uzumaki We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.