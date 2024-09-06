Uzumaki is one of Junji Ito’s most popular manga works and after spending years in production, we are finally seeing its release on the small screen. The new anime adaptation will arrive in autumn 2024 and a terrifying trailer already gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

Uzumaki is a manga serialization that was published by Shokugan from January 19, 1998 to August 30, 1999. The work obtained three compilation volumes, an anime adaptation would arrive until 2024.

Uzumaki is directed by Hiroshi Nagahama, the series is produced by Production IG USA in conjunction with Adult Swim, the animation studio in charge is DRIVE.

Uzumaki will have a four-episode release. The first one will be released on September 28 and the last one on October 19, indicating that it will be delivered weekly.

The trailer allows us to understand the anguish suffered by a town that seems to have a curse with the spirals, which devour everything in their path. The people of the town try to combat the spirals that incarnate within them as if they were a disease.

All of this leads to the collapse of their bodies, but also of their rationality, since the deformations that they all suffer are chilling. The whole reality changes abruptly. The desperation of being part of a spiral is palpable and sinister; there are no explanations, only facts and very few ways to proceed in the face of them.

Where can I watch Junji Ito’s Uzumaki?

He Saturday, September 28, 2024, Uzumaki will debut in Japanese with English subtitles on Toonami, and the following day on MAX.

The release time will vary depending on the Spanish-speaking country you are in, We will have to wait for more details, but there is no doubt that the new installment will finally arrive on our screens in 2024.

