Uzbekistan | Uzbekistan is voting on legal reforms that will allow the president’s term to continue until 2040

in Uzbekistan a referendum will be held today on the constitutional reforms, with which the president Shavkat Mirziyoyev could continue in power even until 2040.

According to the election authorities, the polling stations opened on Sunday at eight in the morning, i.e. around six in the morning Finnish time.

According to the authorities, the reform would improve governance and people’s quality of life in the Central Asian country. With a total population of 35 million, Muslim-majority Uzbekistan is the most populous country in Central Asia, and the rights of its citizens have long been significantly restricted.

Despite the speeches of the authorities, the reform is expected to benefit President Mirziyoyev the most, say political observers.

The reforms are expected to increase the length of the presidential term from five to seven years and offer two additional terms to the 65-year-old Mirziyoyev. If implemented, the reform and renewals would therefore extend his reign until 2040.

There is little doubt that the reforms would be accepted in a country where the activities of the media are strictly controlled.

Two An Uzbek state media reporter who spoke anonymously to the news agency AFP says that they have been ordered to cover Uzbekistan, the referendum and the president in a positive tone.

Both of them say censorship increased during the referendum campaign.

The administration has gone to great lengths to legitimize the vote. Among other things, the administration has invited local celebrities to demonstrations and concerts, where they have praised both the proposed reforms and Mirziyoyev.

In turn, billboards around the country’s capital, Tashkent, have shown imaginary conversations between voters.

The campaign seems to be working. 18 year old student Agay Danilov says the referendum is a good idea.

“We can choose the future of our country,” Danilov adds.

Current President Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016, his predecessor Islam Karimov in the aftermath of death. He has made reforms that have reversed some of Karimov’s tough decisions.

Mirziyoyev served for 13 years as Karimov’s loyal prime minister, but now paints himself as a much more progressive figure than his predecessor.

A researcher at the Catholic University of Lyon in France Olivier Ferrandon according to the constitutional reform is a kind of flagship act for Mirziyoyev as he seeks to free himself from the legacy of his predecessor.

Although it is understandable to see only Mirziyoyev’s efforts to stay in power, according to Ferrando, the reforms should not be interpreted only as an autocratic turn.

Among the proposals are banning the death penalty and protecting human rights in Mirziyoyev’s “new Uzbekistan”. According to him, one of the goals of the constitutional reforms is to provide the international community with guarantees for democratic development in Uzbekistan.

“Of course, we have to see if this constitutional reform… can go beyond a mere cosmetic effect and be fully implemented in people’s everyday lives,” says Ferrando.

Karimov during the period of administration, the country had, among other things, systematic forced labor in the cotton harvest, the killing of demonstrators in 2005, and reports of torture. Prisoners have been said to have been boiled and frozen, among other things.

Described as a tyrant, Karimov led the country first from 1989 as the leader of the Communist Party of the Soviet Republic and then after the collapse of the Soviet Union as president from 1991 to 2016.

Despite the reforms pushed by the sitting president Mirziyoyev, activists say that human rights violations continue in the country. The authorities have also given no indication that the formation of a political opposition is about to be accepted in Uzbekistan.

In 2022, at least 21 people were killed in protests in the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic. Human rights activists have accused the authorities of using lethal force against the protesters. The protests were against the planned constitutional reforms, which would have weakened the status of Karakalpakstan if passed. Mirziyoyev subsequently gave up on the reforms concerning the region.