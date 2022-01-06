The Uzbek authorities have decided to completely stop the export of natural gas to cover the seasonal peak in domestic consumption. It is reported by Interfax with reference to the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

The ministry stressed that in 2022 Tashkent does not plan to supply natural gas to Russia. “At the moment, gas supplies to the Russian Federation are not being carried out, and there are no plans for 2022,” the country’s Energy Ministry said.

The agency notes that in 2018 Uzbekistan supplied Gazprom with 3.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas, in 2019 increased supplies to 4.9 billion cubic meters, and in 2020 they were stopped. At the same time, from 2020, Gazprom began supplying the Uzbek side with Turkmen gas.

On December 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had achieved a historic record for energy consumption in December 2021. He proposed to discuss how the energy complex of the country goes through the period of peak loads. According to him, Russia has the opportunity to increase fuel exports.