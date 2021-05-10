The United States will not be able to deploy its military bases in Uzbekistan, since this is not provided for by the country’s defense doctrine. This was stated in the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News…

They emphasized that the principle of non-admission of foreign military bases and facilities on its territory is laid down in the constitution and concept of the country’s foreign policy. In addition, the press service reported that Uzbekistan fundamentally does not participate in peacekeeping operations and military conflicts in other regions.

With such a statement, the country’s Ministry of Defense reacted to the message of The Wall Street Journal, which proposed the deployment of troops withdrawn from Afghanistan in the countries of Central Asia – Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

At the same time, the American leadership has not yet made official inquiries about the creation of military bases on the territory of these states. So far, the US Department of Defense is weighing the pros and cons. The State Department and the White House are also involved in making the decision.