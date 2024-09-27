Senator Klimov recalled the fate of the country, which previously called on the Russian Federation to take care of itself

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov responded to Uzbekistan’s call for Russia to “mind its own business.” This statement was made by the vice-speaker of the parliament of the republic, Alisher Kadirov, against the backdrop of a scandal with a teacher who beat a schoolboy in Tashkent during a Russian language lesson.

According to the senator, talking in such a tone is unacceptable. Klimov also added that there are a huge number of people who want to quarrel all of Central Asia with Russia and among themselves. “There was already one country that behaved this way for quite a long time. Now she finds herself in a very difficult situation,” he said.

A schoolboy was beaten because of his request to teach a Russian language class in Russian

On Wednesday, September 25, the media reported that a teacher in Uzbekistan beat a sixth-grade student because of a request to teach a Russian language class in Russian. The moment of the beating was caught on CCTV cameras.

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights of Uzbekistan, Suraye Rakhmonova, took personal control of the situation. It is noted that the teacher was on probation and was not officially employed at the school. According to the Ombudsman, the student was not seriously injured and his health is not in danger.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia and Uzbekistan cannot have room for hostility on linguistic grounds

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, responded to the incident. “In the friendly relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two states, there is and cannot be any place for any hostility, especially on linguistic grounds,” she said.

As Zakharova reported, Uzbekistan was asked to assess the incident and, if justified, take action against the perpetrator of the abuse of the minor.

Russia was accused of trying to “make noise out of nowhere”

In response, Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Uzbekistan Alisher Kadirov called on the Russian Foreign Ministry to “mind your own business.” “It would be correct if they were completely engaged in their own internal affairs, and did not worry about our internal affairs,” Kadirov said.

In his opinion, the reaction of the Russian authorities is an attempt to “make noise out of nowhere.”

After this statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a presentation to the Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Moscow Botirjon Asadov.

In turn, Rossotrudnichestvo asked Russian authorities to consider the possibility of banning the teacher from entering Russia. “Neither this individual nor her close relatives will ever receive an education in Russia, participate in internships, or receive any opportunities for themselves,” wrote the head of the agency, Yevgeny Primakov.

In addition, Rossotrudnichestvo wants to apply similar measures to any other participant in the incident who supports the beating of a schoolchild, including the management of the educational institution, if it is covered.