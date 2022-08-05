Uzbekistan and Tajikistan begin Commonwealth-2022 exercises on the border with Afghanistan

At the military training ground in the Uzbek city of Termez, on the border with Afghanistan, joint military exercises of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan “Commonwealth-2022” began. This was reported by the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Defense, writes portal “Gazeta.uz”.

Major General Zainobiddin Iminov, Commander of the Southwestern Special Military District of Uzbekistan, and Major General Egamzod Sharof Khudoiberdi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Tajikistan, spoke at the opening ceremony of the exercises.