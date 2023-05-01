Uzbekistan | Amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan were approved in a referendum

With the changes, the sitting president can continue in power until 2040.

in Uzbekistan the voters have overwhelmingly approved the changes to the constitution, with which the president Shavkat Mirziyoyev may continue in power until 2040. š

The changes extend the length of the president’s term from five to seven years. There can be two seasons in power.

According to the election authorities, about 90 percent of those who voted supported the changes. The voting percentage was 85.

The result of the referendum was expected, as the media in Uzbekistan is under strict state control. According to Mirziyoyev, the purpose of the changes is to improve the country’s administration.

65-year-old Mirziyoyev became president in 2016, when the country’s autocratic Islam Karimov died.

With a total of 35 million inhabitants, Muslim-majority Uzbekistan is the most populous country in Central Asia, and the rights of its citizens have long been significantly restricted.