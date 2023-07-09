Uzbekistan | A president acting according to the “Russian playbook” is pushing his position

The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, promised to build a new Uzbekistan. However, with the constitutional vote and early elections, he resembles his predecessor more and more.

of Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev sealed his power in Sunday’s elections, which have been largely about eye candy all along. The ballot boxes are open from eight in the morning to eight in the evening local time, but there is only one candidate’s name on everyone’s lips.

All the locals with whom the AFP news agency spoke said they would vote for the sitting president.

“I know who’s going to win, and I don’t even know who the other candidates are,” one woman explained to the news agency Reuters as to why she didn’t vote.

Mirziyoyev’s three counter-candidates are so irrelevant that even the news agencies don’t bother to mention their names in the election news.

The only purpose of the prematurely organized elections seems to be to strengthen Mirziyoyev’s authoritarian position at the head of the country of 35 million inhabitants. But what is happening to his promised “new Uzbekistan”?

Many believe that the country looks more and more like the Uzbekistan that was hoped to remain in the past.

from Mirziyoyev a reformer was expected when he came to power in 2016 Islam Karimov after death.

Karimov was an autocrat who brutally ruled Uzbekistan after the collapse of the Soviet Union from 1991 to 2016. Karimov suppressed all opposing opinions by killing, imprisoning and threatening.

Mirziyoyev served as Karimov’s prime minister for more than ten years. During that time, he tried to distance himself from the president’s excesses, Al-Jazeera reports.

A man walked past Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s election ad in Krasnogorsk, about 60 kilometers from Tashkent, on Saturday.

When Mirziyoyev became president, he promised to open a closed Uzbekistan to the world, root out corruption, improve human rights and carry out reforms.

This has partly happened. Mirziyoyev has released political prisoners imprisoned by Karimov, improved freedom of the press and ended systematic forced labor in the country’s cotton harvest.

This spring a referendum was held, which rewrote most of the country’s constitution. According to the election authorities, about 90 percent of those who voted voted for the law. The voting percentage was 85.

New the constitution is presented as the “People’s Constitution”. For example, people had the opportunity to give suggestions for a new law on the government website.

Instead of the people, above all it was about Mirziyoyev.

According to the old constitution, the president would have had to step aside in 2026 at the latest after two five-year terms. The new law extended the presidential term to seven years and reset Mirziyoyev’s previous record as the country’s leader.

The movement is straight from the “Russian playbook”, such as that of the Carnegie Institute is formulated in the article.

Now Mirziyoyev can continue as the leader of Uzbekistan for the next 14 years. According to the institute, he also seems to have strengthened his political inner circle with his relatives, for example his eldest daughter and son-in-law.

In the West Even Mirziyoyev’s small reforms have been adopted I gladly accept. The stability of Afghanistan’s neighboring country is important for all of Central Asia.

At the same time, Mirziyoyev, who opened Uzbekistan to the world, is an increasingly strategic partner for China and Russia.

China’s leader Xi Jinping first trip abroad after the pandemic headed to Uzbekistan in the fall of 2022, which is hosting the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The visit was also about Xi and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin of the first meeting since Russia launched its major offensive in Ukraine.

Uzbekistan’s international partners should take note of recent developments in the country, wrote Hugh Williamson, director of Europe and Central Asia at The Human Right Watch. In The Diplomat magazine.

Although human rights have improved to some extent under Mirziyoyev, “this progress has stopped and is now going in the opposite direction”.