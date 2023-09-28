Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Uzbekistan | A powerful explosion in the capital

September 27, 2023
The explosion reportedly started a fire in a warehouse located near the city’s airport.

of Uzbekistan a strong explosion has occurred in the capital city of Tashkent, reports the Reuters news agency based on information from a local news site.

The explosion reportedly took place in a warehouse, near the city’s airport.

According to news site Daryo, a call received by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan said that the explosion caused a fire in a warehouse in the Sergel district.

Extinguishing work is underway, and there is no more detailed information about the explosion or its possible victims yet.

According to the FlightRadar24 website, air traffic at Tashkent International Airport seems to be operating as normal, Reuters writes.

