The ministry stated that 18 of the 21 children who took Doc-1 Max syrup, while they were being treated for acute respiratory disease, died after consuming the syrup. The medicinal syrup is marketed on the company’s website as a treatment for cold and flu symptoms.

The ministry added in a statement issued on Tuesday that a quantity of the drink contained ethylene glycol, which it said was a toxic substance. And it added in its statement that Koramax Medical Company imported the syrup to Uzbekistan.

And she added that the syrup was given to children at home without a doctor’s prescription, either from their parents or on the advice of pharmacists, in doses that exceeded the standard dose for children.

It was not immediately clear if all or any of the children drank the suspected amount, took doses that exceeded the standard dose, or both.

Marion Biotec, Koramax Medical and India’s Ministry of Health did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. An Indian government source said the health ministry was looking into the matter.