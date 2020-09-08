Abdulgadir Masharipov, a local of Uzbekistan, who shot 39 folks in a membership in Istanbul on New Yr’s Eve 2017, acquired 40 life sentences. Reported by Anandolu.

On the similar time, the 32-year-old terrorist who confessed to belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) pleaded not responsible. He claimed to have beforehand confessed below torture. It’s famous that within the final phrase he identified the refusal of the court docket to think about his petition for verification of fingerprints.

The assault on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortaköy district occurred on the evening of January 1, 2017. Masharipov approached the institution and first shot the policeman who was guarding the article, after which rushed inside, the place he started to shoot at folks. The attacker first managed to flee, later he was detained with the assistance of the testimony of a taxi driver who was taking him house.

Tales with out censorship and bans – within the “Tape of the Backside” in Telegram