Dubai (Etihad)

The Uzbek State University of Physical Education and Sports awarded Major General “M” Nasser Abdul-Razzaq Al-Razuqi an honorary doctorate “Professor” based on the decision of the university’s board of directors in appreciation of his achievements for sports and athletes at the international, Asian and local levels, and raising the status of karate in the world.

This came in the honoring ceremony, which was attended by the president of the university, members of the university’s board of directors, the president of the Uzbek Karate Federation Alam John Malayev and members of its board of directors, as well as from the Asian Confederation Rashid Abdul Majeed Al Ali, vice president of the AFC, Ibrahim Al Deraa, member of the technical committee, and Muhammad Abbas, director general of the Emirates Karate Federation.

Major General Nasser Al-Razouki, Vice President of the International Federation and President of the Asian and UAE Federations, gave a speech of thanks and appreciation to the university’s board of directors and the educational body for the warm reception and honor he received and the accompanying members and their appreciation for his efforts

Before the end of the ceremony, Major General Nasser Al-Razuqi signed a cooperation agreement in his Asian capacity with the President of the Uzbek University, and a similar agreement was signed with the President of the Uzbek Karate Federation, and in the end, the parties involved exchanged commemorative shields and medals.