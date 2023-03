Sayfullo Saipov was not sentenced to death for the 2017 bombing because the jury was not unanimous in its decision | Photo: Playback/CBS

Uzbek terrorist Sayfullo Saipov is serving a life sentence for the 2017 deaths of eight people (five of them Argentines) in New York and for his collaboration with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, after the jury failed to unanimously sentence him to death , as announced by the prosecution in a statement.

Saipov was found guilty in late January of the death of eight people he hit with a truck on a Manhattan bike path on October 31, 2017. The attack also left several seriously injured (including a 14-year-old boy) who suffered amputations of limbs or brain damage.

After being found guilty in late January, the jury had to decide whether to apply the death penalty, as requested by the Department of Justice at the time of his indictment, during the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021). Nine of the 28 charges could carry the maximum penalty.

However, capital punishment must be pronounced unanimously; otherwise, the defendant serves only life imprisonment. The prosecution emphasized in its statement that Saipov will spend the rest of his life in prison (currently at the ADX prison in Colorado) “with no possibility of bail”.

No executions have been carried out in New York since 1963, and although the state has declared a moratorium on the death penalty, it was possible that in this case it was declared because it was a trial held by a federal court.