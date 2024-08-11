Uzbek Boxing Coach Kilichev Suffered Cardiac Arrest at 2024 Olympics

Uzbekistan national boxing team coach Tulkin Kilichev suffered cardiac arrest during the 2024 Olympic Games. This was reported by Sky Sports.

The incident occurred on August 8 during the celebration of the gold medal of Kilichev’s protégé Hasanboy Dusmatov. The 41-year-old coach became ill in the warm-up area.

Kilichev was assisted by the doctor of the Great Britain boxing team, Harj Singh, and physiotherapist Robbie Lillis. Singh performed CPR, and Lillis used a defibrillator. After that, the coach was handed over to an ambulance and sent to the hospital. His condition is assessed as stable.

The Olympic Games have been taking place in Paris since July 26. The competitions will end on August 11.