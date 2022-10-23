Currently the second season of the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! is on broadcast. So as part of the related marketing, Kadokawa put up a curious service for sale.

It is based on the application known as Mimicle and available in Japan. This consists of an ASMR recording where Hana Uzaki’s voice actress, Naomi Ōzora, can be heard saying recorded dialogue.

In this you can hear the classic anime phrase ‘senpai, I’ve come to play with you’. It is later that there is a rapprochement between the two that sounds like one of the typical misunderstandings of the series.

But the image accompanying the promo suggests that what Hana is actually going to do is clean Shinichi Sakurai’s ears. That’s why you can see a cotton swab in her hand and she’s kneeling so that Sakurai rests on her lap.

This is something quite typical in manga and anime in Japan. It is a rapprochement between people who have a high level of affinity. Not only relatives but also established couples or those who have romantic feelings.

That is very present in the series. Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! But so far neither Hana nor Shinichi have decided to take such a step in their relationship. The cost of this service is 2,200 yen (MX$297 pesos).

Where to watch the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! anime?

the anime of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! is available in the United States and English-speaking countries on Funimation. But with the merger of this service with Crunchyroll, it became accessible to Latin America.

So now it is available through this video platform. The first season is in the catalog of this company, while the second receives a new episode every week from the Land of the Rising Sun.

Each new episode of the anime has its premiere on a Saturday. They are available with subtitles in Latin Spanish and other languages. The first season has dubbing in Spanish but the second will take a little longer to arrive.

Presumably Crunchyroll will make an announcement about it sometime this fall. But it is a process that takes time.

In addition to Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! we have more anime information in EarthGamer.