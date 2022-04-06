Currently, fans are waiting for news about the second season of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! A few weeks ago a preliminary preview was shared, but the great unknown is when the new episodes will arrive.

The idea is that it will be in 2022, but as you will realize it will not be in the spring, and apparently, not in the summer either. If so, the news about it would have already appeared; maybe it’s a fall premiere.

Although a last-minute announcement regarding the summer season cannot be completely ruled out. What is certain is that after the success of the first installment, the second was to be expected.

This despite the complaints of a small sector of the Western audience. All due to the design of the co-star of the story, hana uzaki. It should be noted that the team in charge only replicated the illustrations made by its creator.

That’s him mangaka Takewho decided to handle it that way in the manga Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! His work has been so well received that he has published eight volumes in Japan, where he manages it fujimishobo.

As far as the West is concerned, the manga is localized in English by Seven Seas Entertainment. Returning to the subject of the anime we will see if Crunchyroll acquires the rights of the second season for this same year.

A cosplay of Hana from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! before his return

Funimation took over before, but has now merged its content with this service. While we wait for news about it, it is worth seeing a good cosplay from Hana from glad (@alegrachan).

As you can see, his wig is very reminiscent of the white hair of this character, which he wears short. The classic long-sleeved shirt with the striking legend could not be missing Sugoi Dekai in white and blue colors.

To match the eyes of Hana on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! wears blue lenses, although it is possible that they are natural. From what can be seen, she is also wearing a denim skirt.

In short it is a cosplay that sticks to the image of this character. At least the way he first appeared in the anime. As the story progresses she wears other outfits depending on the situation that suit her very well.

