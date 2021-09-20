Star Comics unveiled the release date for the first volume of UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT!, funny work of Take. Announced over the STAR DAYS 2021, the company had indicated a generic October as the launch window. Today, however, the publishing house reveals that the release will be anticipated, the first volume will in fact be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 29 September at the introductory price of € 5.90.

UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! No. 1: DEKAI SAUCE!

An earthquake of sympathy, coming from 29 September

Hana Uzaki she is full of energy, talkative, childish, silly, unbearable and always risks exceeding the limit. But above all, it is terribly irresistible!

One of the most impertinent and talked about series arrives in Italy, with a protagonist who immediately catches the eye for her shapes and her personality… definitely abundant!

UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! – from which an animated series was taken that aired at home last year – it will hit us in full like a cyclone making us laugh heartily, thanks to countless comic and embarrassing situations.

Uzaki will be able to give the senpai a shot of life Shinichi, taking him out of the bubble of apathy and loneliness in which he took refuge? One thing is certain: once you have met Uzaki, you will never be able to do without her!

The first volume of UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! will be available from 29 September.

UP 207

UZAKI-CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT! n. 1

Take

12,8 × 18, B, b / ne col., Pp. 160, with dust jacket, € 5.90

Release date: 09/29/2021 in the comic store, bookshop and online store

Isbn 9788822626844

Shinichi Sakurai he is a quiet college student who likes to be on his own, splitting up between study, part-time work and some pastime. Soon, however, something comes to disturb the quiet of his days: it is Hana Uzaki, a prosperous and energetic kohai who seems to have set her life’s goal not to allow her senpai to pass the time in complete solitude! Shinichi, for his part, is determined to defend his spaces from the intrusive enthusiasm of the girl … It will be a real battle to the sound of misdirections, embarrassing situations and double meanings!

Take is a Japanese cartoonist. Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out! it is his first major work.

