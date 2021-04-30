Occasionally there are anime that win the hearts of some fans, and among them is that of Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!, known in the West as Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!

This series, which is based on the homonymous manga by Take, is a studio production ENGI. Its premiere was in the summer of last year in Japan, and since then, it has attracted attention. It would turn out to be a romantic comedy centered on two characters.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! premiered last summer

The first one is Sakurai shinichi, a university student who prefers solitude, and who likes tranquility. For some it can be someone very boring, but he does not care.

Perhaps for the same reason it is that he does not have many friends. The second is completely opposite to him, and is about Uzaki Hana. She is full of life: she likes to laugh and relax. Something that stands out is that it is shorter than Shinichi.

She also has a very voluptuous body, so she immediately catches the eye. The fact is that in Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!, Hana has his sights on Sakurai. He really likes to be by his side, joke around and laugh.

He also loves to play video games in your company. At first he gives the impression of being annoyed at his boisterous companion. Especially when he’s teasing you. But as the series progresses, their relationship grows.

It is one of the exclusives of Funimation in the West

Although there is an element of romance in anime, most of it is pure comedy. Especially because none of the protagonists takes the final step.

Of course, there are moments of fanservice, especially due to the complexion of Hana. Some might be uncomfortable for some, so this is not a series for everyone. But he has a very funny humor. It comprises a total of 12 episodes, but it has a problem and which is related to Latin America.

Not available! Despite Funimation has a presence in Mexico and Brazil, Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! it’s not in your catalog and it is not known when it will arrive.

The company seems to give preference to other series at the moment, and perhaps that is why it has not brought its localized form. It is because of that that there is no way to see it legally in Latin America. What is worse, the anime has already confirmed its second season and its predecessor or its lights.

Let’s see if by chance with the departure of the new season Funimation you are encouraged to locate the original for Latin America. By the way, although it is confirmed that it will again be produced by ENGI, it is not known when it will return.

Perhaps it is a project for 2022, since it has not been announced for either the summer or the fall of this year. We will have to be patient while this study carries out the other projects it currently has.



