The categories and their respective candidates, chosen by the jury chaired by Chris Darril, of the 2022 UZ Awards have been revealedan event now in its second edition which will take place as part of theEtna Comicsinternational fair of comics, games and pop culture.

Specifically, it is of eight categories to be awarded during the evening of June 4th. Above all, the Best Video Game, the Best Film, the Best TV Show / TV Series and many, many others stand out. In addition to the “classic” categories, the jury will award so-called special prizes.

So let’s go and see the categories that will be awarded and the respective candidates:

Best Picture (Best Film):

Best TV Series / Show (Best Series or TV Show)

Best Video Game (Best Video Game):

Best Achievement in Directing (Best Director):

GABRIELE MAINETTI (FREAKS OUT)

(FREAKS OUT) MANETTI BROS (DIABOLIK)

(DIABOLIK) PAOLO SORRENTINO (IT WAS THE HAND OF GOD)

(IT WAS THE HAND OF GOD) JONAS POHER RASMUSSEN (FLEE)

(FLEE) JOSEF FARES (IT TAKES TWO)

Best Achievement in Writing (Best Screenplay):

GABRIELE MAINETTI, NICOLA GUAGLIANONE (FREAKS OUT)

(FREAKS OUT) JONAS POHER RASMUSSEN, AMIN (FLEE)

(FLEE) SONI JORGENSEN, JOSEF FARES (IT TAKES TWO)

(IT TAKES TWO) ALESSANDRO GUIDA, MATTEO PILATI, GIUSEPPE PATERNO ‘RADDUSA (MASCULINE SINGULAR)

(MASCULINE SINGULAR) PAOLO SORRENTINO (IT WAS THE HAND OF GOD)

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Best Performance in a Film):

EDUARDO SCARPETTA (HERE I LAUGH)

(HERE I LAUGH) GIANCARLO COMMARE (MASCULINE SINGULAR)

(MASCULINE SINGULAR) AURORA GIOVINAZZO (FREAKS OUT)

(FREAKS OUT) MATILDE GIOLI (THAT’S OK)

(THAT’S OK) TONI SERVILLO (HERE I LAUGH)

Best Performance in a TV Series (Best Performance in a TV Series):

KASIA SMUTNIAK (DOMINATES)

(DOMINATES) MICHELE ROSIELLO (ASTROLOGICAL GUIDE FOR BREAKING HEARTS)

(ASTROLOGICAL GUIDE FOR BREAKING HEARTS) NICOLAS MAUPAS (NUDES)

(NUDES) FRANCESCO MONTANARI (THE HUNTER)

Best High Social Impact Entertainment (Best Social Impact Entertainment Work):

DRAG RACE ITALY

FLEE

IT TAKES TWO

MASCULINE SINGULAR

In short, these are very interesting categories and candidates full of potential. The jury of the UZ Awards 2022, chaired, as mentioned, by Chris Darril, among other things author of video games (Remothered and Bye Sweet Carole), did a great job of selection and we can’t wait to find out who will be the winners . Appointment on June 4th.