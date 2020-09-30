The writer Salman Rushdie, the actor Omar Sy or the economist Thomas Piketty call Wednesday, in a forum, the international community to “powerful acts” and “rapid”.

In a column published Wednesday, September 30 in Release, European intellectuals, actors and politicians call on the international community to “powerful acts” and “fast” to stop the “crime against humanity” in progress in China, in Xinjiang, against the Uyghurs, fallen into a “black hole”.

“For years, the world has witnessed a crime against humanity. For years, the Chinese regime has locked millions of human beings in concentration camps, just because they were born Uighurs. And for years, the international community lets it happen “, they deplore in this forum at the initiative of MEP Raphaël Glucksmann.

Among several dozen signatories, we find in particular the writers Salman Rushdie, Roberto Saviano and Leïla Slimani, the director Jacques Audiard, the actor Omar Sy, the president of the Belgian PS Paul Magnette, the economist Thomas Piketty, the historian Patrick Weil or the president of the Uighur Institute of Europe Dilnur Reyhan.