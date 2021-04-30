Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Real Sociedad star, Mikel Uiarzabal, confirmed that his team is the next force in Spanish football, thanks to the work that has been done over the past years of construction, which makes him not heed the news indicating the attempts of Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign him.

The 24-year-old talented player, who is a candidate to participate with his country’s national team in the upcoming European Nations finals, came in a special interview with the international media with the participation of the “Al-Ittihad” representing the Middle East and North Africa. La Liga, with the presence of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Seville, but we are somewhat close to them, and we progress every year, and I nominate our team to be the next force in Spanish football during the coming period.

In response to the crowning of the King’s Cup last April, which raised the ceiling of ambitions, he said: The event was unique to return to the podium after the absence of many years, but we do not want it to be only one occasion, we continue to work in the club to compete every year in The tournaments we participate in. Uyarzabal considered that his team now has knowledge all over the world, and is trying to build on it, especially in communication with the UAE, through the team’s ability to compete in Spain and participate in the European championships, as it was present in the European League Championship this season as well, and David’s return Silva to play with and having Xabi Alonso on the coaching staff are all mirrors of what is being built here.

With regard to the diversity in the list of clubs whose players are in the Spain squad at the present time, compared to past years, which were almost exclusively from Barcelona and Real Madrid, he said: I think that the generation that passed through Spanish football in the last 10 years, has done very amazing things, I don’t know. Will we be able to reach their level? Including winning the World Cup and the European Nations title twice, but at the present time the Spanish national team is benefiting from the work of academies in clubs, which provide talented players in various clubs in a way that makes everyone able to represent the national team.

And in an imaginary question if Lionel Messi had chosen Spanish citizenship instead of Argentine when he started his career in Barcelona and crowned the World Cup, he said: Maybe things were different, because the generation Messi lived with at the time was very exceptional, and who knows if he was with them he might have reaped this success with them. With regard to the offers that are heaped on the player at the moment, he said: Personally, I want to continue with Real Sociedad, in which I spent my entire career since childhood, and I want to become a better player, and I am in the best place to grow, as a club player supports me and I try to help the team develop also so that is my focus. For Real Sociedad only.

The player thanked his colleagues for their support for the implementation of the penalty kick that led Real Sociedad to the King’s Cup title, although he had missed a penalty before Manchester United in the European League. With regard to his obtaining a university degree in business administration while playing football, he said: When I started my football career, I did not know whether I would continue or not, so I put other options in life. The study helped me think about other things apart from football, and at the end of my career he may have benefited From this testimony to do something else.