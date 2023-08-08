Introduction

The internet surge has been rising ever since the pandemic hit the shores of the world. Today businesses have taken their business digital to sell their products directly to customers.

However, everything in the world does not come for free; hence, there is a catch, which is bringing traffic to the website. Thus, presenting a way to generate leads and make future sales.

Therefore, the serious question arises of UX and UI, as they are significant in building the website for customers to access and gather relevant information.

Thus, it becomes important to understand what UX and UI are and how they differ.

So, let’s know them in the next section.

Difference Between UX And UI

UX and UI are common words in website building, as these two are significant parts of providing a high-class customer experience to users.

Thus, it’s important to know their differences and how they are different from each other –

Understanding The Concepts

The first thing lies in understanding the concepts. UX design stands for User Experience, which focuses on how you design the website. And customers interact and connect with the product. It refers to the user-friendliness of the product.

In other words, UX design is the careful planning and creation of the user experiences and everything that follows with it. This means it focuses on your product and service and how easily it is accessible to audiences.

UI stands for User interface. It deals with the interactive feature a user uses to interact with the digital product. It is the screen, buttons, and visual effects of the application.

In simpler words, it is designing how website interfaces look and behave and how users can interact with them. Usually, it deals with the typography and visual effects that serenade users from visiting the website.

Roles And Responsibilities

There are significant differences between UX and UI designers, especially regarding their job roles and responsibilities.

For UX designers, they have to look at the –

Market research to evaluate the needs and wants of the customer. For this, they conduct thorough market analyses to meet the user requirement.

They have to create and evaluate the customer journey based on data and insights to understand the pain points of buying the product.

Product designing to cater to the user experiences through storyboards, user flows, and prototypes.

Lastly, they have to closely monitor the competitor’s products and industry trends, as it provides insights for the product designs.

For UI designers, it is important to have –

Giving a creative expression to the brands across different digital channels

Gather and evaluate user requirements and collaborate with UX designers, product managers, and engineers.

Design a graphic user interface that illustrates design ideas using storyboards and sitemaps. Further, it should include UI mock-ups and prototypes showing how sites should look and function.

Implement layout adjustments based on user feedback.

Help to maintain and develop UI guide.

Skills Set

For UX designers, here are a few skills they need to have –

Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen understanding of user experience and interactive design

A relevant degree in design or did a course regarding design to understand the core concepts of website design

They should be proficient in UX design tools, such as Adobe, Sketch, and Figma, as they have to look after the visual effects of the website.

Further, they should have great communication and presentation skills. The designers should know how to build relationships with different stakeholders involved in the business.

For UI designers, the skill set requirement is –

Knowledge of visual design principles, including typography and color theory

Understanding interactive UX design

Excellent communication and storytelling skills

A relevant qualification in graphic design or visual communication

An ability to work in a highly collaborative team

Customer Experience Is Key

In the end, the most significant factor lies in giving a seamless customer experience to users when they visit the website and then access the information on the page.

Thus, if you want to make a website, ensure it is easy to access and has bright visual colors attached.