Benefits agency UWV has withdrawn five thousand fines that clients wrongly received. UWV reported this on Monday a press release. The UWV initially accused them of not providing, incorrect or late information about additional earnings in addition to the benefit. It has now emerged that the UWV already had the information that the clients should have submitted.

According to Johanna Hirscher, member of the UWV Board of Directors, the agency failed to properly link information about clients in its own systems. For example, the UWV fills in the income details of clients based on information from the Tax Authorities, but this was not received properly. As a result, the agency wrongly concluded that clients had not fulfilled their obligation to provide information. They are obliged to report any additional income.

Persons who have been wrongly fined will be contacted by telephone by the UWV. They also receive a letter with additional information.