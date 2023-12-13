The staff shortages in healthcare are far from being resolved, and yet the number of new vacancies in the sector will decrease next year. Even harder than the national average, predicts the UWV benefits agency. Trade union CNV does not think this is necessarily bad news: “It also means that fewer people are leaving the sector after last year's wage increases.”

#UWV #predicts #decline #healthcare #vacancies #sector #continues #warn #healthcare #crisis