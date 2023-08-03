The UWV has known since 2020 that it violated the privacy of benefit recipients by placing cookies without permission. Those cookies were also used to detect illegal fraudsters.

Warnings from an internal supervisor were ignored, according to research by the NOS. The problem was not resolved until early this year.

Earlier, the NOS and Nieuwsuur reported that the UWV illegally collected data from benefit recipients. It now appears that the first alarm signals were already there in 2020. Trade union FNV is considering summary proceedings to have the UWV stop all fraud algorithms.

The benefits agency denies that it ignored the warnings. The organization does say: “With today’s knowledge, we should have paid more attention and priority to this.” According to the UWV, it also took a long time because it was technically “very complex” and because of due care.