Mt about fifty years ago, law professor Uwe Wesel decided to stop wearing a tie. That was in the early 1980s, and to the rebel on the lectern she suddenly seemed like a bourgeois relic. Surprisingly late, considering his 1968 past. The young private lecturer came from Munich to the Free University of Berlin and in 1969 became Vice President just as quickly as he resigned from office four years later, worn down by trench warfare in the political camps and blockades within the left. He gained experience in progressive but filthy Berlin flat shares and snobby conservative circles. In these, the Nazi past was tolerated, but a sit-in was a scandal.

Wesel was not able to do his doctorate in Munich because his grades at the law faculty were too bad (“satisfactory”); From West Berlin there was no further call because his political stance was too left-wing compared to the other law faculties in West Germany. He retained the FU chair for Roman law and civil law until his retirement in 2001 and wrote unique books in an odyssey through the entire universe of law.

A student of Wolfgang Kunkel

In his 2022 autobiography “Why Latin if you are healthy? Ein Bildungsbericht” (he had initially studied classical philology) one learns a great deal about Wesel’s influence through his clever, politically honest and influential Munich teacher Wolfgang Kunkel. But Wesel was interested in much more than researching Roman law and teaching modern private law doctrine. And he trained himself in a style of writing that gave his ideas a sensational popularity that no other German lawyer achieved after 1945. The style was brief, often flippant, the statements often provocative. Wesel doesn’t shy away from silliness either – if it serves to find readers.

This resulted in representations that were understandable for everyone and at the same time supported by a critical belief in progress. The 1984 “Juristische Weltkunde” was followed in 1992 by “Almost everything that is right” in Enzensberger’s Other Library. In these books, Wesel unfolded the entire cosmos of law – including scathing digs at jurisprudence, which he felt were characterized by affirmative “knowledge of hM” (the prevailing opinion), “unabashed belief in authority” and deficient methodology.







His books also stood out in legal history. Wesel combined his storytelling ability to draw broad lines and rise above specialism to create overall narratives unheard of before or after. This is how the “History of Law” came about in 1997, which Wesel called his “favourite book”. Even the learned colleagues took turns tipping their hats and could only note minor shortcomings in their reviews. It was a universal legal history that began with hunters and gatherers (which Wesel was well versed in), ended in reunified Germany, and left no epoch or world region in between. In the following years, Wesel varied the topic and published briskly written legal stories about the Federal Republic of Germany, Europe, “Risk Lawyer”, “1968 and the Consequences”, the Federal Constitutional Court and other legal topics. These books were only partly the result of university work; Wesel agreed with the conservative critics of the reformed university that it was no longer a good place for research. He critically noted the need for collaborative research centers and wished for the productive freedom of today’s scholars to be “single desk researchers”.

Wesel’s leftist skepticism about the state coexisted with a bourgeois way of life, in which luxury and pleasure were not outlawed. In 2008 he returned as a member of the SPD, which had expelled him at the third attempt in 1974. In the Berlin Republic he fought for the integration instead of the exclusion of GDR lawyers; he called for equality for all and social justice for the disadvantaged. In doing so, he consistently and eloquently maintained left-wing positions; Only in 2013 did he irritate the public when it came to the past of “his” Beck publishing house. Because the author of the commemorative publication showed himself to be surprisingly understanding at the 250th anniversary when it came to publishing policy under National Socialism; Keywords: Expansion through Aryanization and publication of the commentary on the Nuremberg Race Laws.

Wesel, born in 1933, argued with his eyewitness perspective and even his own Hitler Youth membership. This amazed not only the Frankfurt Book Fair audience and the press present; later Wesel himself was amazed at his aggressiveness (but without rowing back on the matter). He has remained true to his decision not to wear ties any more. Instead, he wears tailored stand-up collar shirts. It fits, you can see it immediately, no tie underneath. Today, Thursday, he will be ninety years old.