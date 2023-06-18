“We don’t have any more guys.” That sentence is used again, with which today’s national soccer players are reliably confronted. On ZDF, on Sunday at night (11.45 p.m.), between the international match on Friday in Poland and before the game against Colombia on Tuesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the national team and on RTL). Kimmich and colleagues will take note of the blanket judgment in the Terra X history documentation.

After all, it’s about “Us Uwe” Seeler, in the collective memory forever in a league of his own, loved by everyone. A world-class player who never took off despite hero status. All of this is well known, at least since the melancholic obituaries of “Uns Uwe” in July of last year. The souler bliss remains timeless as soon as fellow players and contemporary witnesses remember it.

Even Gunter Gebauer, who is anything but an uncritical sports sociologist, starts to wallow when it comes to Seeler, who was still playing on rubble lots; with home-made objects, according to Seeler as key witness, which were more like “Easter eggs than balls”. This child of the post-war period created its own economic miracle with its sleeves rolled up and never-ending optimism. At the end of the career ladder, his hometown of Hamburg made him an honorary citizen: the working class child Uwe Seeler in a row with Otto von Bismarck, Johannes Brahms and Helmut Schmidt.

Herrera was ‘completely appalled’

18 years on the ball for Hamburger SV, 16 years in the national team are the key dates of a career that had something solidly attached to it, honesty that made the headlines when the center forward turned down the million-dollar offer from Italy to switch to Inter Milan.







Olli Dittrich, his popular and at the same time sensitive fan, remembers Seeler’s description of how the final scene of the contract negotiations with Inter coach Helenio Herrera took place in Hamburg’s luxury hostel “Atlantic”: “I don’t have such a big arm that I can carry the suitcase of money”, Seeler justified his decision not to move to the south. Herrera was “completely horrified”. The coveted kicker must have grinned mischievously, as he always did when he talked about the past.



Uwe Seeler loved it modestly, but played spectacularly

picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb



During the interviews between documentary filmmaker Uli Weidenbach and Seeler in 2006 and 2016, viewers encountered a legend in top form. Someone who is at peace with himself – “happy and satisfied, that’s all you can be”. He consistently keeps his sunny nature, only the period of his HSV presidency does not fit the image of the patent souler who succeeds in everything.

As a functionary, he was the wrong choice, just as overwhelmed as he was unhappy. In retrospect, Dittrich dismisses the three years at the helm of the traditional Hamburg club as an “episode”. A good portion of admiration goes into the assessment, which unites everyone as soon as the conversation turns to “Us Uwe”.

When it comes to what distinguished the teammate from the past, Günter Schiefelbein hits the bull’s eye: “He shone without a crown”. In 1966, for example, after the World Cup final at Wembley, when the captain went ahead as a good loser, someone who appreciated third place like he had in Mexico and couldn’t always be first, but tried everything to be first.







A fighter figure, “one who exemplified how to play football and how to fight” (Wolfgang Overath). Franz-Josef “Bubi” Hönig from the HSV team from 1967 to 1974 ennobles Seeler as an “energizer”, Sir Bobby Charlton from England’s world champion team calls Seeler “a small miracle for his size” in memory of his fabulous header in the heat of Leon and goes one better: “He was brave as a lion.”

Everything has it’s time. The film by Weidenbach, who himself played for TuS Mayen in the then third-class Oberliga, illustrates the uniqueness of the German player of the century Uwe Seeler. Nothing new on the planet football, a type to like. With Seeler as the main actor, Weidenbach is on the safe side and Seeler with Weidenbach. Gebauer’s central thesis: “We could rely on him, he was always there, he will fix it. That feeling doesn’t exist anymore these days.”

Seeler would have contradicted so much sentiment from the bottom of his heart, just as he undauntedly believed in the resurgence of his HSV, because giving up was never an option for someone like him, pessimism against his nature.



Everyone could always agree on Uwe Seeler.

dpa



The film does not end chronologically with the images of the official funeral service in the Volksparkstadion for “Uns Uwe”, but with the souler stroking his hand over the bronze cast of his oversized foot next to the arena. He once played his farewell game there and wants to say something straight away: “You won’t believe it, but there’s a secret compartment in there, I hid my money here.” So Uwe Seeler lets us go into the night with a smile.