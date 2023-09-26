DPastor Uwe Holmer, who took in the Honecker couple in 1990, is dead. The theologian died at the age of 94, as a spokesman for the Northern Church said on Tuesday, citing information from the Diakoniewerk in Serrahn, Mecklenburg (Rostock district).

From 1983 onwards, Holmer headed the social welfare institution Hopestaler Anstalten in Lobetal, the largest institution for the disabled in the GDR. In January 1990, the mood in the country was heated. For the cancer-stricken Honecker and his wife, there was no other safe place to stay than in the rectory on the institution grounds. The unusual church asylum lasted a total of ten weeks.

Not only journalists besieged the area, but also numerous demonstrators. They held up signs that read “No mercy for Honecker.” The hostility was also directed against Holmer. Many East German Christians had no understanding of the fact that the pastor took in the man from whose reprisals church members had also suffered.

Watched by the Stasi

Holmer’s family experienced this themselves. She was spied on by the Stasi. The Holmers applied to attend the extended high school for eight of their ten children. “None of them were accepted despite good and excellent grades. However, we have no bitterness in our hearts about this because we have truly forgiven in following our Lord. We also experienced that God guided our children in a friendly manner even without a high school diploma,” writes Holmer in his biography entitled “The man with whom Honecker lived.”



Margot Honecker, Uwe Holmer and Erich Honecker taking a walk around the rectory in Lobetal. (Recording from the documentary “Honecker’s Escape – The End of a Communist” by Thomas Grimm)

Image: www.zeitzeugen-tv.com/MDR



After studying theology, Holmer initially worked as a country pastor in Leussow, Mecklenburg, until 1967, then as director of the Falkenberg Bible School in Berlin. As a young pastor in Leussow near Ludwigslust, he clearly expressed his dissatisfaction with the forced collectivization in agriculture. As a result, his parents and siblings from West Germany were not allowed to visit him for a year.







In 1983 he became head of the Hope Valley Institutions. After German reunification, he was a member of the main board of the German Evangelical Alliance, a network of conservative Protestants. Later, his children also experienced what it meant to live as Christians in the atheist GDR: nine of his ten children were not allowed to go to high school and were therefore excluded from graduating from high school – despite good grades. But reconciliation remained more important to Holmer than retaliation.

Appreciation for deep piety

In retirement, he returned to Mecklenburg and became involved in the diaconal rehabilitation clinic for addicts in Serrahn. After the death of his first wife, he remarried, a widow with five children. The Protestant Bishop Tilman Jeremias from Greifswald praised Holmer’s deep piety. From this attitude he was able to show charity towards a socialist and atheist like Honecker. The Hope Valley Lobetal Foundation said it was deeply indebted to its former director.

The church asylum made Pastor Uwe Holmer famous, but also brought him hostility and hatred. Holmer himself later justified the step. He did what his conscience and faith told him to do: “Yes, I would do it again today,” said Holmer on the occasion of his 85th birthday in 2014.

When ZDF broadcast the television film “Honecker and the Pastor”, Jan Josef Liefers’ directorial debut, in March 2022, the public’s eyes turned to Holmer again. He told the Catholic News Agency at the time that it wasn’t directly about him, “but about a film that represents one thing, namely the importance of forgiveness as an important condition for a new beginning and constructive cooperation.”