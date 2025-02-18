We recently knew that Armie Hammer He officially planned his return to Hollywood. The combination of rumors of disturbing sexual practices (of cannibalismwow) with accusations of sexual abuse they moved to take a time from the great foci. For what is Hammer, he believes that it is time to return, and for this he has found an unexpected accomplice in UWE Boll. It is a famous German director because, in a nutshell, his films are quite horrible.

He has been considered the worst filmmaker today, thanks especially to his custom of adapting video games with little fidelity and even more minimal quality (case of case House of the Dead, Alone in The Dark either Far cry). For his collaboration with Hammer he did not want to rely on any video game, but also his title has a very clear connection with another known work. The movie is called The Dark Knightand indeed it is a title identical to the original of The dark gentlemanprestigious adaptation of Batman 2008.

Boll ended up recently The Dark Knight With Hammer. Despite the title, it has nothing to do with superheroes: it focuses on a vindictive man wishing to take justice by his hand, in the line of Ideology thrillers Pocha as The Justice of the City. Boll, as explained In his podcast has wanted to reflect through The Dark Knight on the delicate social situation in Europe. Alludes to the immigration situation, already waves of “Migrations and stabbing.”

It will be in summary “a very violent and dark movie.” The thing looks pretty bad, what apparently Boll has already been contacted by Warner Bros. for the title. “Our movie is very different from that of Christopher Nolan So there is no danger of confusion, ”he had declared.

Now, in his podcast, he assures that Warner has contacted him to Let it change itand that he has refused. To the attempts of the Major Because I put a title with nothing to do with Batman, Boll remembers that in the past Warner took a movie entitled just like his.

The curious circumstance that Warner adapted an old video game in Rampage Project (Action film with Dwayne Johnson released in 2018, and originally titled Rampage), while Boll directed a film also entitled Rampage In 2009 … but with nothing to do with video games. The director justifies this episode with his refusal to which Warner now makes him change title.

“DC and Warner have already contacted me and they have told me that I cannot use the title. I understand it but I told them ‘guys, do you remember Rampagethe movie of The rock? You already used my title. ‘ They could show thanks and say ‘Ok, it’s not a Batman movie, you can use the title’”Boll argues in the program.

So Boll refuses to change the title of The Dark Knightseeking now distribution in the US. During the same episode, finally, he has also taken the opportunity to lash out at superhero cinema. “Most movies of DC and Marvel They stink. They are too long and full of CGI, and everything is false and the stories stinks. Especially Batman, how many Batman do we want to see? They are disgusting “.

Just about Batman Boll says he has the idea of ​​making a movie “Very violent and sexual.” He says that he has already sent a proposal for it to James Gunn as president of DC Studiosbut he has not yet answered. Now the doubt is not so much if Warner will want to take his dispute further, as how much is true In Boll’s statements.

