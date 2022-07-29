The creator of Katamari Damacy, Wattam And Noby Noby Boy, Keita Takahashi along with its development studio called Uvula has announced a new game, which will be published by Annapurna Interactive.

The team gave a first look at this new game during the Annapurna Showcase event that aired yesterday; unfortunately the details are still scarce.

An all-too-short teaser trailer focuses on the vibrating uvula of a snoring young man who is awakened by a dog licking his face. The teaser trailer promises more details to come. The platforms and release window have not yet been announced. Below you can take a look at the video shown yesterday.

For some time now Uvula has been opening a small teaser page for the project, referring to it only as “New Project” and including an image of a teapot. We just have to wait for new details that will be shared by the team soon.

Source: NME