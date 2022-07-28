Uvula is the new game from Keita Takahashi, the creator of Katamari Damacyand was announced with a very short teaser during tonight’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase.

After the original Wattam, Takahashi has decided to create a new experience and this time again it is something really peculiar, at least judging by the few seconds of the video presentation.

Unfortunately, the reveal does not “reveal” anything about the game, if not the references touvula (“uvula”, in fact) of the little boy protagonist, while we see him taking a nap next to his dog. In short, he is still all shrouded in mystery.

Uvula currently has no reference platforms nor a period of exit: the hope is that the news relating to the new title of Keita Takahashi will not be long in coming.