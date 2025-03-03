The most thug fair, colorful, urban and fresh from the week of art repeats the scenario that premiered last year, but bigger and with more galleries (from 37 to 44). The tent, 10 meters high and 3,000 m2 of surface … In slaughterhouse, it favors and allows the works to breathe in wide and balanced stands. Nothing to do with the saturation of the COAM (College of Architects of Madrid), headquarters from 2018 to 2023, no matter how charm I had.

Three artists are part of the sculptural public art program: the installation of Lara Ruiz (drawing cabinet) He will welcome the visitor in the huge square with a piece made of PVC-O pipes for recycled waters; Adrián Castañeda (Shankay Art)in the ambassadors roundabouts, it will transform fences into chairs to resignify the control element, and Agustín Esteso (MXM)will propose some steel totems forged in the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo.

As for digital interventions, a hundred Marquesinas will be distributed through the streets of the capital and can also be seen (for the first time) on screens inside the fair. The chosen artists (Volcia, Sophie Koko, Jackasswedge, Gabriel Massan and Bora) They will address the theme of dissident corporalities and non -normative identities.

Reasonable similarities

Among the novelties of 2025, a new curated section stands out, LATAM focus, whose title is too similar to the proposal that began last year one of the competitive fairs, Justmad: Just Latam. Both focus on promoting dialogue with Latin American art and celebrating it.

Of the nine exhibitors within this section, SGR Gallery (Bogotá) will present a ‘single show’ of Nicolás Bonilla Maldonadoconsisting of a wooden cabinet with 1,600 ceramic rocks that the artist has built collecting wild clays and water from various rivers; in Isabel Croxatto (Santiago, Chile)dedicated to the new figuration, the cooked mud sculptures emerge Vicente Prieto Gaggero around memory and identity and identity and in NN Gallery (Argentina), Eva Moro Cafierowith futuristic and machine works. There are two Limeñas exposing ‘duo shows’: Ginsberg + Tzuwith two women –Sylvana Pestana and María Yzaga– and Link artwith two men, Óscar Florit and Seleka Muñozthe latter, co-founder of Delimbogallery that participates in the general program and introduces a new artist, Laura López Balzawith tremendously matrich oils.

Sergio Sancho, director of the Fair



ABC





The Spanish veteran galleries of the fair cannot be missing. Yusto/Giner, With its risky and young approach, you will present the canvases based on Internet memes from Fran Baenathe muscular bodies passionate Magda Kirk or multicolored animals of Miguel Scheroff; In the same line of radical paint, Tejada blacksmith It will bring consolidated names (SRGR) and young (Natalia López de la Oliva Mena, Gema Quiles); Llamazares Gallery Bet on a more classic figuration and known artists (Hugo Alonso, Menchu ​​Lamas, Juan Francisco Casas); The Galician Triinta Mix pictorial lines close to the design (José Lounceco), fashion (Lucrecia Pittaro) or abstraction (Daniel Verbis); Liquid space + the big They re -join forces with always interesting proposals (Rosalía Banet, Andrew Leventis, Cristina Ramírez …) And now they get together too The bibi and Fran Reus (Bell Fullana, Paul Riedmueller, An Wei) in Palma de Mallorca and with next opening in Mexico.

From Madrid to Matadero

Some younger galleries in the capital bring interesting proposals: Arniches will offer a surprising individual photographer project Rafael Trapiello‘Tanti Auguri’, consisting of 500 small marble stones on which 500 photographs of swallows in flight have been transferred, harmonizing nature and culture; Lario Collectivewhich has abandoned its headquarters in London, maintains the magical stages and atmospheres of authors such as Santiago Talavera, Ernesto Crespo and Mario Antón; Ilgaz Yildizfounded last year, addresses artistic expressions of Anatolia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean. The disturbing surreal images of Ica Karacas and the textile works of Altıparmak, focused on the traditional uses of the wall coatings and mats.

Half of the galleries of the general program are of international origin. Among the new ones, Galerie Masurel (Lyon) presents the fun ceramics of the Belgian duo Mon Colonel & Spitthe mythologies of Jean Jullien and a very fresh rereading of the still life of the hand of Flora Castiglia; while, Galerie LJ (Paris) It focuses on emerging graphic artists and painters with emphasis on narrative (Mu bread, Julien Primard).

Special mention deserves the selection of the ‘Young Galleries’ (less than 3 years), with two internationals and two Spanish. Of Derived space (Seville) highlight the feminist reliefs of aluminum embossed made by Paula Santome; of Enari Gallery (Amsterdam) The paintings, with a very matisse touch, Douglas Cantor; of Stain Projects (Palma) The political drawings of Álex Gambín, and Marchant Contemporary Art (Mexico), subversive pink images of Gibrán Turón.

UVNT 2025 Ninth edition. Matadero-Madrid. Legazpi Square, 8. Director: Sergio Sancho. From March 6 to 9

The fair will be accompanied by the Mahou Talks, interesting colloquiums around Latin art (new figuration, new gallery owners), market and brands, artistic residences and collecting, where artists take the floor to talk about memes or materials (Gala Knorr, Lola Zoido, Noemí I. Barrios …).