Uvesco suspends the sale of BM Supermercados to Carrefour

The Uvesco group, owner of BM Supermercados, has officially informed Carrefour that it is suspending its sale to this distribution group of French origin, with which it was negotiating in recent months.

In this way, as sources familiar with the process have informed Europa Press, the negotiations between Carrefour and PAI Partners, the main shareholder of the Uvesco group, have come to an end, so the French company will not take over the 333 BM Supermecados establishments. which also has an online store, and four logistics plants.

BM operates in the Basque Country, Navarra, Cantabria, La Rioja, Madrid and Ávila and has more than 7,000 employees.

This possible sale operation brought to light the initiative of some Basque shareholders of BM who were preparing an offer to avoid the acquisition of the Uvesco group by Carrefour, in order to guarantee its roots, an initiative that received the support of the Basque Government, who indicated that it maintained “discreet” conversations to support this project.

The end of this movement coincides with speculation about the future of Carrefour, after it emerged in recent weeks that it is considering a corporate operation, which could involve an acquisition, a sale or the entry of a reference shareholder. although the company has not confirmed anything about it.

What is happening at Carrefour?

Carrefour currently has as its reference shareholder the Galfa company, controlled by the Moulin family, owner of Galeries Lafayette, one of the most renowned Parisian department stores. Last April, Galfa sold 25 million shares in an operation valued at nearly 365 million euros, which left its stake in Carrefour at 10.5%.