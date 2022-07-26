Mandy Gutierrez, the director of the school of Uvalde (Texas)scene of the shooting that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, and with security problems before the massacre, was suspended with paylocal media reported on Tuesday.

Gutiérrez’s lawyer, Ricardo Cedillo, confirmed to the US media that the principal of Robb Elementary School was suspended from her duties in the midst of the investigation into the massacre that occurred on May 24.

A special investigation by the Texas House of Representatives found that Gutierrez was aware of the security issues facing the school before Salvador Ramos entered the place armed to commit the massacre.

The director had not solved the security problems, says the investigation.

Gutierrez is the second official suspended after the shooting, as Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been on unpaid administrative leave since mid-June.

Mandy Gutierrez, principal of Robb Elementary, is in attendance at this morning’s special legislative committee hearing in #Uvalde. The hearing starts at 10am. Interviews will be done in executive session. Media will have to “leave the building” once that happens. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/wU56PFtdg8 — Cheryl Mercedes (@CMercedesKHOU) June 16, 2022

Uvalde Schools Supervisor Hal Harrell last week recommended Arredondo’s firing after a series of flaws were revealed.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw told a Texas Senate committee investigating the shooting that Arredondo made “terrible decisions” while the massacre was taking place.

According to McCraw, there were enough police officers to respond to the shooting in just three minutes after the author, Ramos, entered the school through a door.

The Texas House Investigative Committee report found that more than 370 local, state and federal law enforcement officers responded to the shooting but took more than an hour to confront and kill Ramos.

The Uvalde School Board called off a special meeting last Saturday to discuss Arredondo’s future, following a request from his attorney.

The start of classes at Uvalde schools has been pushed back to Sept. 6 while a series of safety improvements and social and emotional support services are implemented, the board said at its meeting Monday night.

