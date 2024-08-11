Uvalde school shooting | Call recordings: The child repeatedly asked for help from 911 while the police waited outside the classroom

Uvalde school shooting|The recordings show the fourth-grader repeatedly asking for help. 19 children and two teachers died in the school shooting.

Telephone conversations recordings as well as body and surveillance camera recordings have been released after lengthy legal proceedings related to the school shooting, which happened In Uvalde, Texas in May 2022.

Tells about it news agency The Associated Press (AP).

Initially, the authorities did not want the information to be made public, so AP and several other news organizations filed a lawsuit.

19 children and two teachers were killed in one of the worst school shootings in US history.

The now-released recordings show the fourth-grader making several calls to 911 while police officers wait outside the classroom.

He whispers into the phone that there are a lot of bodies in the classroom.

“Please, I don’t want to die. My teacher is dead. Oh my God,” he says, according to AP.

Somewhere on the phone, the emergency operator asks how many people are in the room with him.

“It’s just me and a couple of friends here. Many of the people – are gone”, the child answers.

The police action in the case has been widely condemned as a colossal failure. The nearly 400 police officers on the scene waited more than 70 minutes before they confronted the shooter.

According to a report published by the US Department of Justice at the beginning of the year, the authorities committed critical errors.

The ministry’s report found several significant shortcomings. According to the report, the authorities’ biggest mistake was that the police officers at the scene did not immediately recognize the situation as an active school shooting.

“The shooter did not die until approximately 77 minutes after authorities arrived,” the report stated.

18 years old the shooter arrived at the school at 11:33 in the morning. He opened fire in the school’s hallway, then moved into two adjacent fourth-grade classrooms. The first police arrived minutes later. They approached the classrooms but retreated when the gunman opened fire.

At 12:06, according to police radio traffic, the authorities were still mostly focused on demarcating the school area and directing traffic, as well as keeping track of how many people had gotten out of the school building safely.

At 12:16 p.m., officers learned that the SWAT team was coming from Austin and was about 60 miles away. In the call, the police say they know there are several dead students in the building and several still hiding.

At 12:50, the tactical team entered the classroom and fatally shot the perpetrator.

Several federal and state investigations have revealed problems in policing training, communication and leadership, among other things, and questioned whether officers put their own lives before the lives of students and teachers.

Before the shooter arrived at the school, he shot and wounded his grandmother at her home. The shooter’s distraught uncle called 911 several times and asked to speak with his nephew.

“He obeys everything I say,” he said into the phone, his voice breaking.

Eno said that he had been with the shooter the night before and that he had stayed in his room the whole time. The shooter had been upset because the grandmother had “annoyed” him.

“Oh my God, don’t do anything stupid. I think he’s shooting kids,” eno said on the phone.

However, the call came too late, around the time the police had just shot him.

Police chief of the Uvalde school district Pete Arredondo and the school district police have received several charges from the incident, to all of which both have pleaded not guilty.