Austin, Texas.— The families of some of the 19 murdered children on the slaughter from a school of Uvalde commemorated the Day of the Dead with a concentration, a procession and a decorated altar in front of the texas capitol On tuesday night.

Family members, who marched to the mansion of Republican Governor Greg Abbott carrying the altarchose the location to push back for tougher gun control laws in Texas after the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

What they have asked for the most is that the minimum age to buy AR-15-type rifles in Texas be raised from 18 to 21. Abbott, who is running for reelection, has objected to that, saying it would be “unconstitutional.”

“We are here today celebrating the lives of our children,” said Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi Rubio died in the uvalde shooting“but also trying to reach parents on a personal level, on a mommy and daddy level. Just, if you care about your kids, protect them, go out and vote for candidates who support sensible gun legislation.”

The Day of the Dead it’s a fmexican and latin activity in which the lives of deceased loved ones are celebrated and their souls are encouraged to visit them. Almost three quarters of Uvalde residents are Hispanic.

Abbott is running for a third term against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who has drawn support from several parents in the Robb Elementary Schoolbut faces a tough contest in Tuesday’s election.