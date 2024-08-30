Have you ever imagined that you could regenerate heart tissue? after a heart attack? A team of scientists from theUniversity of Virginia (UVA) has recently made significant progress in this direction. According to the researchers, the drugs they are studying could pave the way for new treatments for people who have suffered a heart attack.

Promising discoveries

The team, led by the researcher Jeff Saucermanhas developed a method to identify drugs that can stimulate the production of cardiomyocytesthe heart cells responsible for pumping blood. In this follow-up study, the researchers analyzed five of the 30 compounds they had previously identified to see how they might regenerate cardiomyocytes and replace damaged heart tissue.

The research group combined an approach traditional – the observation of the cells lives under the microscope – with advanced image processing algorithms. This innovative technique allowed them to identify 30 compounds which stimulated the production of cardiomyocytes in cell cultures. However, to better understand the effects of these drugsthe team selected five compounds that act on different cellular targets and began looking for more in-depth answers.

Promising results

By examining the expression of all genes in the genome and a large set of proteinsthe researchers used machine learning to connect the data and explain the cascading effects the compounds might be causing. They found that the drugs act similarly to promote cardiomyocyte production and do so without toxicity—an extremely promising sign.

These new ones Insights bring researchers one step closer to translating their lab work into new heart treatments. “Based on these findings, we are now assembling the data into a large-scale computational model of cardiomyocyte production, as well as testing selected compounds in animal models,” said Saucerman, part of the Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center of the grape.

This study represents a step forward significant in the search for solutions to regenerate cardiac tissue damagedpaving the way for potential treatments futures For millions of people with heart failure. Stay up to date on upcoming developments by following the latest news and studies in medicine and science.