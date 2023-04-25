The University of Amsterdam (UvA) has suspended social scientist Laurens Buijs. The reason is, among other things, messages from Buijs on social media, in which he called colleagues and other scientists ‘monsters’, ‘extremists’, ‘corrupt’ and ‘life-threatening’, according to the university.

According to his employer, the researcher also sent messages with a ‘threatening, demanding and accusing content’ by e-mail and telephone. The UvA calls the statements unacceptable and states that they ‘threaten the safety of scientists and the safe working environment of colleagues’. According to the university board, this has ‘nothing to do’ with academic freedom or freedom of expression. Buijs is free to get involved in debates about ‘non-binarity or any other subject’.

Buijs became known to a wider audience when he was recently interviewed by NOS about aggression against LGBTI youth. The broadcaster was not happy about that afterwards. "Because he himself is at the center of a debate on exactly this subject, he was not the best journalistic interpreter of this development." Buijs often takes part in debates, in which he argues, for example, that being non-binary is 'an empty hype'.

Buijs accuses the UvA board of incompetence

On Twitter he lashes out against what he calls the ‘radical trans movement’. In addition, he regularly writes about the board of the UvA, which he says is ‘led by authoritarian and incompetent administrators who do everything they can to hide all kinds of serious abuses and trample whistleblowers’.



Buijs was referring to the report he made within the so-called whistleblower scheme of the UvA. According to the scientist, there are 'serious institutional abuses'. An independent committee is investigating this. According to the UvA board, the decision to suspend Buijs is not related to the report he made.

Buijs recently wrote on Twitter that the UvA is spreading ‘lies and slander’ about him. “That I cause insecurity and should therefore be fired. They frame me as a ‘deranged scientist’ and thus fire a Whistleblower so that their mismanagement remains covered. Shameless corruption.”

