Several protests were held this Sunday in different parts of the country against the unfreezing of the UVA mortgage loan installments, which from this Monday will begin to adjust with a convergence formula proposed by the government of Alberto Fernández that foresees increases between the 6% and 9% monthly.

Dozens of mortgaged families, grouped in different organizations, gathered to make a “llaverazo” in Quinta de Olivos and They demanded a “definitive solution and a restructuring” of the credit system.

From the Hipotecados UVA group, which has representation throughout the country, they assure that “whoever asked the bank to finance 80% of their home with an amount of 2 million pesos, putting the difference to the total value, today they owe 6 million, without having stopped paying a single month, started the loan with a fee of 16,000 pesos and today stepping on 56,000 “.

If they will listen to us now that they are a government as when they were opposition, they will realize that our speech was always the same, we want to be able to pay our houses and honor our debt, but it cannot be done at the cost of usury. #HipotecadosUVA #LlaverazoUVA pic.twitter.com/f22FcA8rbc – @HipotecadosUVANacional (@hipotecadosuva) January 31, 2021

The quota freeze had been ordered first by former president Mauricio Macri, and was upheld by the current administration. However, so that this update is not abrupt for the mortgaged, a “compensation” mechanism to spread the debt over the months.

As stated in the last hours by the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat of the Nation, Jorge Ferraresi, the installments of the credits based on the Purchasing Value Units (UVAs) will not exceed “35 percent of the income of the family group.”

Dozens of UVA mortgages gathered at the gates of Quinta de Olivos to protest against the increases in fees and demand a restructuring of their debts.

However, the debtors assure that the convergence plan proposed by the Government “is not a benefit, it is a plan in 18 installments to pay the increase in the installment that we could not pay, and that reaffirms that UVA credits increased more than that we can face “.

That is why they require the Executive to stop the value of the UVA and a restructuring of its credits in order to pay “a sustainable and predictable debt”.

The increase in fees will range between 6% and 9% and will converge to what each contract stipulates between February and July 2022. In turn, the fee may not exceed 35% of family income, and if this happens , the difference will go on to extend the final term of the loan.

According to official figures, the number of loans granted under this modality amounts to 105,000, of which 70% were granted by public banks.